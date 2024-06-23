UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Predicted To Win Incredible Honor In First Season
Former UCLA Bruins defensive standout Laiatu Latu is now in the big leagues. Latu is set to take the NFL by storm after being selected with this No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Latu was the first defensive player selected in the draft and is primed to take the Colts' defense to the next level. Latu showed that he was an elite defender in college; however, the challenge now remains if he could do the same at the professional level. All signs point to Latu doing just that, and Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated believes Latu will do that and more in his rookie season.
Orr predicts Latu will win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"The super athletic top prospect out of UCLA has DeForest Buckner on his side to clear out some space, as well as Kwity Paye and Grover Stewart to work with. GM Chris Ballard loves traitsy players and Latu, despite a potential health issue red-flagged by many teams before the draft, could be one of the great steals of this class."
Latu can do it all on the gridiron. He is a versatile edge rusher who can do damage in the backfield, whether getting to the quarterback or the running back. The 23-year-old will provide a massive boost to the Colts' defense, similar to what he did with the Bruins in his two years in Westwood.
The former Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Award winner can be a standout player for the Colts and an impact defender.
