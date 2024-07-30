UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu's Stock Rises After Big Colts Defensive Injury
Former UCLA football standout Laiatu Latu could prove to be one of the most valuable rookies following the torn achilles to Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam. Ebukam, entering his eighth NFL season, is now out for the season.
With the unfortunate injury to Ebukam, the Colts could become more reliant on Latu to help fortify their defense. Latu was already slated to make a big impact for the Colts this season as the top defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft as the 15th overall pick. Now, the Colts will need extra help after losing Ebukam, who recorded 57 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles for the Colts in 2023.
Latu headed to the NFL after two seasons at UCLA, where he emerged as one of the best defenders in college football. Latu racked up double-digit sacks in each of his two seasons as a Bruin, including a Pac-12 leading 13 sacks in 2023.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end led a defense that finished 10th in college football in yards allowed per game. With Latu, UCLA's defense also finished second against the run and fifth in sacks in all of college football.
For his efforts, Latu was named a unanimous All-American in 2023. He also won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's best defensive end, the Morris Trophy as the best defensive lineman in the Pac-12, and the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.
Latu was already projected to make an immediate impact for the Colts as a pro-ready player. He is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the year award, and with Ebukam out, expect Latu to get even more opportunities to get after the quarterback.
