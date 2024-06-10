UCLA Football: Pessimistic New Record Odds for Bruins in Deshaun Foster's Debut Year
The UCLA Bruins football program has gone through multiple changes this offseason, including bringing in DeShaun Foster to be the new head coach. Foster has brought new culture to the team and there is a lot of strong buzz around them.
However, the over-under win total for the Bruins via Bet Online sits at only 5.5. That is fairly low for the Bruins, despite all of the hype that has surrounded them this summer.
The Bruins are entering the Big Ten for the first time this season, which is likely playing into the low win totals for them. They will be playing against much better competition this season and the Bruins aren't a favorite whatsoever in the conference.
With Foster in the mix, the Bruins may have a slow build to get themselves into a place of contention. Things may not turn around right away for them so fans may need to be patient. But the program believes he is the right person for the job and the players have seemingly enjoyed him so far.
If he can get this team to be competitive in the Big Ten this season, the recruits will start to pour in. With them now playing on a more national level, UCLA could be a sleeping giant in college football. Win-totals don't mean much but the future is bright for UCLA.