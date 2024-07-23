UCLA Football: Rival Big Ten Running Back Transferring to Bruins
The UCLA Bruins have landed a running back via the transfer portal. Jalen Berger of Michigan State will transfer yet to another Big Ten school. Berger told Adam Frediman of Rival that he would take his talents to Westwood.
Berger is no stranger to the Big Ten, as UCLA will be his third Big Ten school. He started his college career in Wisconsin, enrolling there in 2020. During the 2021 season, Berger entered the transfer portal and landed with Michigan State. He was there for two full seasons before entering the portal again in late April 2024.
Berger is somewhat familiar with UCLA, although it was with the past regime. The Bruins made an offer to Berger in Nov. 2019, and he went on an official visit in Dec. 2019 before he committed to Wisconson less than a month later.
The former four-star recruit has recorded 1,165 rushing yards over four college seasons, with his best season coming in 2022 with the Spartans, where he took 148 carries for 683 yards and six touchdowns.
The New Jersey native is a three-star transfer recruit, ranked 1,171 overall, and the No. 104 running back, according to 247Sports. The Bruins roster is in somewhat of a rebuild after the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly. DeShaun Foster is now the captain of the ship, and he'll look to utilize Berger in their inaugural season in the Big Ten.
