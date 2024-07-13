UCLA Football: Three Bruins Speaking Big Ten Media Day
UCLA football will make their introduction to the Big Ten conference on July 24 during the second day of Big Ten Media Day. Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Bruins will get their first opportunity to address the media as members of the Big Ten, despite not officially joining the conference until August 2.
The Big Ten has announced the three UCLA players who will be speaking at media day, including quarterback Ethan Garbers, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, and defensive lineman Jay Toia. They will join head coach DeShaun Foster in speaking with reporters, and representing the Bruins in Indianapolis.
Garbers is one of the three players heading to Indianapolis as he nears his first full season as the Bruins' starting quarterback. He split starts and snaps with five-star recruit Dante Moore — who has since transferred to Oregon — in 2023, and now is preparing to be the leader of UCLA's offense in 2024. The junior threw for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions last season.
Oladejo and Toia will join Garbers in Indy as two of the team's defensive leaders. Oladejo notched 54 total tackles and one interception in 2023 while Toia had 28 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection as UCLA's defense finished the year ranked No. 10 in the FBS.
UCLA will join USC, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, and Nebraska in speaking to the media on Day 2 of Big Ten Media Day. The rest of their conference opponents will have their turn the day before, or the day after.
