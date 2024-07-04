UCLA Football: Where Kyler Murray Ranks Bruins As Quarterback Destination
The UCLA Bruins have seen all sorts of stars come through the program over the years but recently, the quarterback play has been more middle of the pack. The Bruins are hoping that changes but one former five-star quarterback recently praised them as if he was still playing.
Star quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals took to social media and blind-ranked different schools based on whether he was still an eligible player. The Bruins made the list and Murray ranked them at No. 7 on his hypothetical list.
Murray was one of the better quarterbacks in college in recent memory so his ranking at UCLA in his top 10 is a cool testament to the entire program. He would have given the Bruins a dynamic dual-threat quarterback option if he had elected to play for the Bruins.
If he had played at UCLA, things may have turned out differently for him. He wouldn't have worked with head coach Lincoln Riley, potentially altering the course of his career.
Nonetheless, Murray played with the Oklahoma Sooners and eventually became the first overall pick by the Cardinals. While his career has been a little up and down, Murray has become one of the more fun watches in the entire NFL.
But it's still a fun thought to see Murray rank the Bruins toward the top of his potential schools if he could still play. The hope is that UCLA can land a player like Murray down the line, especially given the more national exposure in the Big Ten.
