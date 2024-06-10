UCLA Football: Why OT Commit is Joining Bruins
UCLA football secured the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Garrison Blank earlier this week. Blank, a class of 2025 tackle out of Rocklin, California, is the Bruins's first offensive line commit for the class of 2025. The 6-foot-7 tackle prospect announced his commitment to the Bruins Thursday on social media.
Blank visited UCLA back in May, and easily came to his decision after that. "About a month ago after my unofficial visit, I fell in love with the school and knew it was the place to be," Blank said, via Brandon Huffman of Bruin Report Online.
"My family was very excited. They knew it was going to be an amazing place for me to call home and they are excited for the opportunity I have ahead of me," Blank added.
Blank also received offers from numerous other schools including Arizona State, Minnesota, Utah, Cal, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, and Washington State. He had official visits scheduled with Minnesota and Utah, but those have now been canceled as Blank is locked in with UCLA, per Bruin Report Online.
Blank also credited the UCLA coaching staff for his decision to commit to the Bruins. "The coaches played a huge role. They made me feel like family and they truly cared about me and my development," Blank said.
This is a positive sign for new UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and this next era of Bruins' football. Previous UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was known by many for not putting enough effort into recruiting. Just months into the Foster era, the Bruins have secured the commitment of several key commits and the staff is being credited for the players wanting to come to UCLA.
