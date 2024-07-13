All Bruins

UCLA Notes: Adem Bona's Debut, Football Schedule Changes, Recruitment Watch

Matt Levine

In this story:

UCLA Basketball: Star Freshman Reveals Season Expectations

A highly-touted UCLA basketball freshman shares his ambitions for the upcoming season, setting the stage for what could be an electrifying performance.

UCLA Basketball: Watch Vicious Adem Bona Dunk in Summer League for Sixers

Former UCLA standout center Adem Bona made headlines with a spectacular dunk in his debut game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

UCLA Football: Bruins Make Changes To Schedule

The UCLA football program announced significant modifications to its upcoming schedule.

UCLA Football: Bruins Hire New Assistant Coach

A veteran in football performance has joined the Bruins as the new assistant coach.

UCLA Basketball: Pac-12 Transfer Discusses Recruitment to Bruins

A former Pac-12 rival discusses his decision to transfer to UCLA men's basketball.

UCLA Football: Bruins Earn Commit from Local 3-Star Wideout Recruit

UCLA secured a commitment from a local three-star wide receiver, bolstering their roster.

UCLA Football: 4-Star DB/WR Recruit Names Bruins as Final Three Commitment Selection

A four-star WR/DB recruit from California has listed UCLA as one of his top three choices.

UCLA Basketball: Kevin Love Explains Decision to Re-Sign with Heat

UCLA alum Kevin Love discusses why he chose to continue his NBA career with the Miami Heat.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News