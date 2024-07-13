UCLA Notes: Adem Bona's Debut, Football Schedule Changes, Recruitment Watch
UCLA Basketball: Star Freshman Reveals Season Expectations
A highly-touted UCLA basketball freshman shares his ambitions for the upcoming season, setting the stage for what could be an electrifying performance.
UCLA Basketball: Watch Vicious Adem Bona Dunk in Summer League for Sixers
Former UCLA standout center Adem Bona made headlines with a spectacular dunk in his debut game for the Philadelphia 76ers.
UCLA Football: Bruins Make Changes To Schedule
The UCLA football program announced significant modifications to its upcoming schedule.
UCLA Football: Bruins Hire New Assistant Coach
A veteran in football performance has joined the Bruins as the new assistant coach.
UCLA Basketball: Pac-12 Transfer Discusses Recruitment to Bruins
A former Pac-12 rival discusses his decision to transfer to UCLA men's basketball.
UCLA Football: Bruins Earn Commit from Local 3-Star Wideout Recruit
UCLA secured a commitment from a local three-star wide receiver, bolstering their roster.
UCLA Football: 4-Star DB/WR Recruit Names Bruins as Final Three Commitment Selection
A four-star WR/DB recruit from California has listed UCLA as one of his top three choices.
UCLA Basketball: Kevin Love Explains Decision to Re-Sign with Heat
UCLA alum Kevin Love discusses why he chose to continue his NBA career with the Miami Heat.