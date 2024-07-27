All Bruins

UCLA Notes: Bruins at Olympics, DeShaun Foster Talks Big Ten, Low Expectations For 2024

Matt Levine

UCLA Football: Coach DeShaun Foster Tackles the Big Ten Challenge

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster sheds light on how the Big Ten Conference shift is reshaping the UCLA football recruitment landscape. Foster's strategic insights underscore the potential challenges and opportunities this major move presents for building a competitive squad.

Jrue Holiday and Team USA Kick Off 2024 Olympics Journey

UCLA alum Jrue Holiday has embarked on his quest for Olympic gold with Team USA, as group play commenced Sunday. The stakes are high in this global showdown, and Holiday's contributions are keenly anticipated.

Low Expectations for Bruins' Football in Their Big Ten Debut

Despite the excitement around the new conference, a recent poll suggests low expectations for the UCLA Bruins in their debut Big Ten season. This article examines the factors contributing to these projections and how the team might address them.

Bruins' Strong Presence in 2024 Paris Olympics

The UCLA Bruins will have significant representation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with multiple athletes poised to participate. This coverage highlights all Bruins competing and their respective events.

