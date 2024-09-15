All Bruins

UCLA Notes: Bruins Jump in Power Rankings, Game 2 vs Indiana, Legend Enters Hall of Fame

Matt Levine

In this story:

 UCLA Football's Vital X-Factors Against Indiana

In their upcoming Big Ten battle, the UCLA Bruins focus on critical X-Factors to clinch a victory against Indiana. This strategic look into Saturday's game will be crucial for fans watching the Bruins' performance in a new conference environment.

UCLA Basketball Legend Enters Hall of Fame

UCLA Men’s Basketball star, Rod Foster, will be honored this Friday as he is inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame. His remarkable career, though cut short by an injury, remains a beacon of Bruin legacy.

Redemption for UCLA Gymnast Jordan Chiles

After a controversial decision at the Olympics, UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles received a bronze medal, marking a significant moment in her career. This story is not only about achievement but resilience.

Bruins Land in Surprising Spot in Power Rankings After Big Week 1 Win

The UCLA Football team isn't too highly ranked when it comes to the Big Ten but they did land in a surprising spot for this week.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News