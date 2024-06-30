UCLA Notes: Bruins QB Commitment, Adem Bona Speaks Out, Big Time Powerhouse Matchup
UCLA Football: Bruins Land Big Special Teams Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have bolstered their special teams with a significant new commitment. This addition is set to enhance their play, continuing their tradition of strong special teams performance.
UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Reacts To Being Drafted By 76ers
Former UCLA basketball star Adem Bona shares his excitement about being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. His journey from a collegiate player to the NBA has been an inspiring one for many Bruin fans.
UCLA Basketball: Bruins to Face Tar Heels in Hoops Mecca for CBS Sports Classic
The UCLA men’s basketball team is gearing up for an exhilarating matchup against the UNC Tar Heels in the coveted December CBS Sports Classic. This game is anticipated to be a highlight of the season.
UCLA Basketball: Fresh Off Another Title, Jrue Holiday Ranked Among NBA's Elite Point Guards
UCLA alumnus Jrue Holiday continues to excel in the NBA, securing his place among the league's top point guards following another championship win.
UCLA Names 7 Athletes to Bruins Hall of Fame
UCLA Athletics has named seven distinguished athletes to their Hall of Fame Class of 2024, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the Bruins' legacy.