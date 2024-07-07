All Bruins

UCLA Notes: Chip Kelly's Failure, Ex-Bruins Trade Market, Significant Commitments

UCLA Basketball: Nation Recognizes Bruins as Best in Key Aspect

UCLA's basketball team has earned the prestigious acknowledgment as the best in a key playing aspect on a national level, highlighting their dominant presence in college basketball.

UCLA Basketball: Zach LaVine's Icy Trade Market Adventure

Former UCLA star Zach LaVine is currently navigating a challenging trade market.

UCLA Basketball: Is Jrue Holiday Bound for Hall of Fame?

Speculations arise whether UCLA alumnus Jrue Holiday meets the criteria for Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

UCLA Football: Kyler Murray Rates Bruins Strongly 

NFL star Kyler Murray commends UCLA as a leading quarterback destination.

UCLA Basketball: Alumni's Training Rigor Pays Off

The rigorous training regimens of UCLA’s basketball alumni are generating dividends.

UCLA Football: Analyzing Chip Kelly's Recruiting Setbacks

Deep dive into what went wrong with Chip Kelly's recruiting strategies for the UCLA football team.

UCLA Basketball: NBA Teams Contemplate Trading Ex-Bruins

Two former UCLA basketball stars are in the trade discussions, expected to be a high-cost move for NBA teams.

UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona's Summer League Outlook with 76ers

After being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Adem Bona prepares for the NBA Summer League.

UCLA Football: Significant Edge Rusher Commitment for 2025

UCLA football secures a commitment from a promising edge rusher for the class of 2025, further strengthening their defensive line.

UCLA Football: New Quarterback Commitment for 2025

The Bruins have successfully landed a three-star quarterback commitment for their 2025 class. Details on this new addition to their roster are available.

