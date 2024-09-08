UCLA Notes: DeShaun Foster Clears Air on Play Calling Duties, Bye Week Approach, and More
DeShaun Foster's Calculated Platoon Approach in Season Opener
DeShaun Foster, in his debut as UCLA's head coach, strategically planned the unique platoon seen during the season's opening game. This deliberate approach raised eyebrows but was later clarified by Foster as a pre-planned strategy.
Foster's Conservative Fourth Down Calls
In a reflection of his cautious strategy, Coach Foster exhibited a tendency for conservative decision-making during critical fourth-down situations in the season opener. Could this be a sign for the rest of the season?
Regrouping During the Bye Week
After a challenging game against the University of Hawaii, the Bruins used their bye week for critical regrouping, setting the tone for the remainder of the season under Foster's guidance.
Clarity on Play-Calling Responsibilities
Post a thrilling comeback against Hawaii, Coach Foster clarified his role as the primary play-caller for the team, emphasizing his responsibility for all game decisions.