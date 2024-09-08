All Bruins

UCLA Notes: DeShaun Foster Clears Air on Play Calling Duties, Bye Week Approach, and More

Matt Levine

In this story:

DeShaun Foster's Calculated Platoon Approach in Season Opener

DeShaun Foster, in his debut as UCLA's head coach, strategically planned the unique platoon seen during the season's opening game. This deliberate approach raised eyebrows but was later clarified by Foster as a pre-planned strategy.

Foster's Conservative Fourth Down Calls

In a reflection of his cautious strategy, Coach Foster exhibited a tendency for conservative decision-making during critical fourth-down situations in the season opener. Could this be a sign for the rest of the season?

Regrouping During the Bye Week

After a challenging game against the University of Hawaii, the Bruins used their bye week for critical regrouping, setting the tone for the remainder of the season under Foster's guidance.

Clarity on Play-Calling Responsibilities

Post a thrilling comeback against Hawaii, Coach Foster clarified his role as the primary play-caller for the team, emphasizing his responsibility for all game decisions.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News