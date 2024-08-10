UCLA Notes: New Energy For Bruins Football, Position Battles, Health Updates
UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Faces Team Adjustment
Former UCLA standout Jrue Holiday will see a change in his role for Team USA during the gold medal game, as he makes way for a more decorated colleague.
Bruins Football Energized with New Hype Video
As fall camp kicks off, the UCLA football team stokes excitement with a new full-pad hits hype video.
Coach Highlights Potential of Keegan Jones
UCLA's running backs coach, Marcus Thomas, shares insights on the promising prospects of Keegan Jones, citing his impressive speed and track background.
Health Update on Anthony Adkins
An essential health update has been provided for fullback Anthony Adkins by the running backs coach, offering insights into his current condition.
Uncertainty Surrounds 3-Star Linebacker
Coach DeShaun Foster remains noncommittal regarding the playing status of linebacker Mone Malafu, creating suspense around his participation.
Position Battles Take Center Stage
Head coach DeShaun Foster reveals that multiple team positions are currently up for grabs. This announcement promises a competitive environment ahead.
Comeback Watchlist Features UCLA LB Ale Kaho
Linebacker Ale Kaho's resilience and comeback potential have landed him on the prestigious 2024 College Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.