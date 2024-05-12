UCLA Women's Basketball: Charisma Osborne Waived By Phoenix Mercury Before Start of Season
Former UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne was released by the Phoenix Mercury right before the start of the new WNBA season. She was drafted by Phoenix in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft but didn't make the roster.
Fans were excited about her landing with the Mercury, and having the chance to learn from some of the greats in the league. But she will need to find another landing spot going forward to continue her WNBA career.
Last season for the Bruins, Osborne was a key piece to their overall success. She took on a leadership role in the program and helped lead it to a second consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance.
She averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game over 32 games played for UCLA last season. While her WNBA career may not have started the way that she would have hoepd for, Osborne is a good player that should be able to latch on with some organization that will allow her a chance to live out her dream.
