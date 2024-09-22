UCLA Women's Basketball: Entire Big Ten Schedule Released for Bruins
The UCLA Bruins are ready to take the Big Ten by storm after an impressive performance in the 2023-2024 season that saw them make it to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, losing to LSU.
The Bruins' season in their new conference will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 8. For their first game, UCLA will travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies.
UCLA will face each of the teams in the Big Ten one time. The only exception is rival USC Trojans, who the Bruins will play against twice.
The 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is set to take place March 5-9, 2025, and will be the first time the tournament will feature a 15-team field, since UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon joined the conference.
This is a particularly exciting time for the Bruins because they'll be going up against teams that they haven't faced in decades. For example, UCLA last played Northwestern in 1985, Penn State in 1983, and Rutgers in 1999. On top of that, UCLA has never played against Wisconsin.
Here's the full schedule for the UCLA Bruins' first Big Ten season:
Sunday, Dec. 8 – @ Washington – Seattle, Wash.
Sunday, Dec. 29 – Nebraska – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Michigan – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Saturday, Jan. 4 – @ Indiana – Bloomington, Ind.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 – @ Purdue – West Lafayette, Ind.
Sunday, Jan. 12 – Northwestern – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Penn State – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Thursday, Jan. 23 – @ Rutgers – Piscataway, N.J.
Sunday, Jan. 26 – @ Maryland – College Park, Md.
Sunday, Feb. 2 – Minnesota – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Ohio State University – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Sunday, Feb. 9 – @ Oregon – Eugene, Ore.
Thursday, Feb. 13 – @ USC – Los Angeles, Calif. (Galen Center)
Sunday, Feb. 16 – Michigan State – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Thursday, Feb. 20 – Illinois – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Sunday, Feb. 23 – @ Iowa – Iowa City, Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 26 – @ Wisconsin – Madison, Wis.
Saturday, March 1 – vs. USC – Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
March 5-9 – 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament – Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
