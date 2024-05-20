UCLA Women's Basketball: Latest Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll Includes Several Bruins
UCLA women's basketball boasts five honorees on the Pac-12 Conference's 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll, as announced by the conference office on April 26.
Senior Emily Bessoir, a double major in Communication and Psychology earned the recognition for the third-consecutive time.
Four sophomores received the honor in their first opportunity to be included on the list.
Christeen Iwaula, a Labor Studies major, earned recognition in her final season as a UCLA Bruin. She announced her commitment as a transfer to Ole Miss on April 30.
Gabriela Jaquez, who is officially a dual-sport athlete for the Bruins since being added to the softball team’s roster for the postseason, is studying Sociology and earned the academic honor.
Kiki Rice and Lina Sontag also earned recognition for their academic accomplishments. Rice is majoring in Communication and Sontag is studying Public Health.
The 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll includes 404 student-athletes who participated in the Conference-sponsored sports of men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, diving, and wrestling. Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3-or-above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the distinction.
