UCLA Football: Watch Impressive NFL Training Camp Catch from Ex-Bruin
Former UCLA football wide receiver Jake Bobo continues to stand out for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of his second NFL season. During Seahawks training camp practice Monday, Bobo made an impressive diving touchdown catch that has now garnered over 1.7 million views.
Bobo is coming off an impressive rookie season for the Seahawks. The 2023 undrafted free agent caught just 19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, but his plays left a lasting impression on the team and fans, who have chanted "more Bobo!" He also had to compete for playing time with a deep Seahawks receiver group that includes Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The 6-foot-4 receiver boasts an long catch radius, giving him a size advantage over smaller defensive backs. His size also gives him the ability to power through contact, and pick up more yards after the catch. As a prospect, Bobo was held back due to a slow 4.99 40-yard dash time, which turned most scouts away. Bobo's time was slower than all of the receivers who ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine that year, but he has still ended up making the Seahawks' 53-man roster and an impact on the field.
Bobo showcased this ability during his one season at UCLA in 2022. During that season, Bobo caught 57 passes for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. He put together his best game against Washington, catching six passes for 142 yards in an upset win.
Before he arrived in Westwood, Bobo spent four years at Duke University. He recorded his best season in 2021 with 74 catches for 794 yards and one touchdown, earning him third-team ACC honors.
