Kevin Diaz Sends UCLA Men's Soccer Into Round of 32 With Golden Goal vs. UCSB

With just moments to go until the final three whistles, it seemed as if the Bruins' first dance in three years would get cut short the same way it was last time.

But whereas the 2018 team was unable to come through facing a 1-0 deficit late, the 2021 squad did what it had been doing all season by closing out a tight game on their home turf.

UCLA men's soccer (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) dug itself out of a hole late in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night, eking out a 2-1 overtime victory over UC Santa Barbara (12-5-4, 6-1-2 Big West). The Bruins trailed 1-0 for most of the second half, conceding a goal in the 54th minute that put their backs against the wall at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, where the Gaucho fans were often louder than their own supporters.

Senior forward Kevin Diaz would be crowned the hero when the match went final, though, as his sliding point-blank goal in the second overtime period sent UCLA onto the next round.

As fast as Diaz had to run down the left wing in order to get in position for the deflected pass from redshirt freshman forward Jose Contell, he changed gears when he turned towards the Bruins' bench and home crowd. Diaz's teammates chased him down as he leapt through the air, swarming him on the sideline to end the night.

The Bruins wouldn't have gotten that far if it weren't for Contell's equalizer at the end of regulation, however.

UCLA had plenty of chances to tie things up, but each one fell short in one way or another – Contell had his shot blocked in the 55th, redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley's try went wide in the 66th, and then UC Santa Barbara goalkeeper Leroy Zeller made three saves in a 16-second span to hold the Bruins off the board in the 74th.

Four shots later, Contell finally came through, scoring midway through the 86th minute off assists by freshman defender Pietro Grassi and freshman forward Aaron Edwards.

Lepley nearly ended things in regulation 60 seconds later, only for Zeller to pick up his fifth save of the night and send things into extra time.

UCLA did not get a single shot on goal in the opening half, then sent a barrage of 12 shots Zeller's way with six ending up on net in the second half. That all-out attack continued into overtime, forcing Zeller to make one more save in the first added period before finally finishing off UC Santa Barbara in the 102nd minute.

While Zeller faced down a burst of shots throughout the second half, freshman goalkeeper Nate Crockford had to hold up against a steady Gaucho offense from start to finish. Crockford made one save in each half, then kept the Bruins alive by making saves in each overtime period.

A vast majority of the players who contributed on UCLA's side were freshman – Contell, Lepley, Grassi, Edwards and Crockford chief among them.

But when it came down to the biggest moment of the night, the veteran Diaz stepped up and sealed the win, sending the Bruins to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2016. In coach Ryan Jorden's first postseason match since coming to Westwood to replace Jorge Salcedo in 2019, he got lifted up on his players’ shoulders in victory.

Before going their separate ways for the night, the Bruins huddled up on the pitch, some shirtless and all of them still smiling from ear to ear, to lead a chant – “Family on three: one, two, three, family!"

UCLA will now head east to Durham, North Carolina, to face off against No. 7 seed Duke on Sunday, with that game set to kick off at 10 a.m. The Bruins are 2-3-1 away from home on the season.

