    • November 1, 2021
    Mia Fishel Scores Golden Goal on Senior Day, UCLA Women's Soccer Beats Cal
    The Bruins' top scorer put away the game-winning score in double overtime against the Golden Bears.
    (Photo Courtesy of Percy Anderson/UCLA Athletics)

    Mia Fishel isn't technically a senior, but this will be the junior's final season with the Bruins.

    So on Senior Day, the faux senior was the one who came up clutch when it mattered most.

    No. 5 UCLA women's soccer (15-0-3, 7-0-3 Pac-12) defeated California (8-6-3, 4-5-1) by a score of 1-0 in double overtime, again needing extra time to decide a winner. For the sixth time in six weekends, the Bruins went past 90 minutes, and it was Fishel's goal in the 104th minute that ended things at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    Crosstown rival USC, which was in first place in the conference entering Sunday with a three-point lead on UCLA, won its game against Stanford on the other side of town. That meant in order for the Bruins to stay in contention for the Pac-12 championship, they couldn't afford a draw against the Golden Bears.

    So with just over five minutes until the game would be called a tie, UCLA put together a chance and pushed the ball deep.

    Freshman defender Jayden Perry had the ball on the right wing and sent junior defender Brianne Riley into the corner. From there, Riley narrowly got a cross off that found its way towards Fishel in the middle of the box.

    Fishel was surrounded by six defenders, but she snuck behind one, got low to the ground and one-timed it in for the only goal scored by either team. 

    Fishel nearly helped end things in regulation, however, with just two minutes left on the clock.

    The forward created some space at the top right corner of the box and sent a grounder into the middle for redshirt senior forward Kennedy Faulknor. Instead of trying for a goal, Faulknor decided to spin and close off her defender, leaving the ball for graduate midfielder Olivia Athens.

    Athens' shot was deflected up in the air by the last line of defense and eventually secured by the goalkeeper, all but cementing overtime.

    Senior goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy may not have had to make any saves once overtime started, but she did manage to complete her second straight shutout and ninth of the season. Brzykcy made one save in each half of regulation, the last of which came just a few minutes before Athens' failed attempt, doing her part in preventing a loss that would have locked the Bruins out of the top spot in the Pac-12.

    UCLA went all out on offense down the stretch in the must-win contest, even though Cal opened things up in charge.

    The Golden Bears attempted seven shots to the Bruins' two, and then things took a complete 180 from the second half moving forward. UCLA took 11 shots in the second half, and then took two shots to Cal's zero in the 14 minutes of overtime.

    With more chances, and more accurate shots, the Bruins were able to score to stay alive, riding Fishel's team-leading 12th goal of the season to victory.

    UCLA will host USC under the lights Friday at 8 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The winner will win the Pac-12 championship, which gives the Bruins a chance to repeat after winning it last season as well.

    A tie, meanwhile, would give the Trojans the championship.

