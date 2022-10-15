Stanford Wins in Shutout, Ends UCLA Women's Soccer's Perfect Season

The top-ranked Bruins have had their undefeated season cut short.

No. 1 UCLA women's soccer (13-1-0, 5-1-0 Pac-12) lost 1-0 to No. 9 Stanford (12-2-1, 5-1-0 Pac-12) on Friday night, marking an end to their best start in program history. All it took was one goal to bury the Bruins, as the Cardinal's back line stood strong to withstand the blue and gold's more pressing attack down the stretch.

High-stakes road showdowns had not been an issue for UCLA through the first two months of the season. Wins over then-No. 1 North Carolina and then-No. 2 Duke in September vaulted the Bruins to the No. 1 ranking in the country, and they outscored opponents 16-1 in their three road victories since.

This time was different, though, as coach Margueritte Aozasa had to take her new team to her old stomping grounds up north.

Aozasa was an assistant coach at Stanford for seven seasons before she signed on with UCLA last offseason, winning two NCAA championships with the Cardinal. The Bruins seemed capable of pulling off a similar feat this fall, considering the fact that no one had mustered up a performance worthy of taking them down well past the midpoint of the season.

Stanford did just that, though, scoring a goal in the 44th minute and never looking back.

Graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy made two saves in the 36th minute to keep the match locked in a scoreless tie. The first came when she beat a Cardinal forward to the ball on an attempted volley, and the next came on a high strike from outside the box following the clearance.

Brzykcy was unable to hold up against Stanford's attack when they attempted a corner kick 10 minutes later, however, with forward Allie Montoya's cross hitting the post and finding defender Elise Evans deep in the box. Evans spun and fired one towards the right side, far out of Brzykcy's reach.

Stanford kept up the heat when the second half began as well, outshooting UCLA 4-1 in the first five minutes after the break. The Cardinal did not get another try on target the rest of the way, though, and Brzykcy didn't even have to make another save to keep the opposition frozen at a single goal.

The Bruins had their fair share of chances to take the lead early on, and quite a few more to tie it up in the second half.

Graduate forward Ally Cook had her header saved by Stanford goalkeeper Ryan Campbell in the 14th minute, then freshman forward Bridgette Marin-Valencia launched a pair of shots wide in the 27th and 42nd minutes. Freshman midfielder Sofia Cook had a potential go-ahead shot blocked in the 40th minute, and graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes had a potential tying shot blocked in the 45th.

Reyes led UCLA with two shots on goal Friday night. Senior forward Sunshine Fontes led the Bruins with five shots overall, but none of them ended up on target.

Stanford was much more efficient with its strikes overall, sending three of their eight shots on goal. UCLA, on the other hand, far outshot its Bay Area rival overall with 17 tries, but only four ended up on frame.

Campbell saved a try from Reyes in the 69th, then had to do so again when Reyes launched a rocket from outside the box in the 77th. That potential tying shot was one of the Bruins' last best chances to avoid the loss, but Campbell evidently had other plans.

The last 11 shots of the match all came from UCLA's attack, and six occurred after the 80th minute. Campbell had to make a save on freshman midfielder Ally Lemos' attempt in the 82nd, but none of the other desperation shots required the goalkeeper to turn them away.

The UCLA attack that had been averaging 3.1 goals per game was held off the scoreboard entirely Friday night, and they were shut out for the first time since their loss in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA tournament as a result.

The Bruins had not lost outright in their previous 21 conference games either, and they hadn't lost in regulation to a Pac-12 opponent in the regular season since they visited the Cardinal on Oct. 19, 2019.

UCLA will attempt to return to its winning ways when it heads out on another road trip to the Mountain schools in one week's time. The Bruins are set to face Colorado on Oct. 20 before taking on Utah on Oct. 23, and then return to Los Angeles for the remainder of the regular season.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF PERCY ANDERSON/UCLA ATHLETICS