UCLA Men's Soccer Emerges With Upset Win Despite Barrage of Late Goals By Oregon State

The Beavers had already clinched the conference title, having not lost a match to a Pac-12 opponent through eight tries.

The Bruins nearly pulled one off against them in late September, but they blew a second half lead in Corvallis, kicking off a 2-4-1 slide that knocked them out of contention.

The rematch in Westwood went differently though – the Bruins once again ran out to a multi-goal lead, only this time, they didn't cough it away.

UCLA men's soccer (9-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) upset No. 2 Oregon State (12-2-2, 7-1-1) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon amid Senior Day festivities. After a scoreless first half, the Bruins went out to a 2-0 lead and held onto it until a back-and-forth offensive affair led to three combined goals in the final 20 minutes.

Junior defender Constantinos Michaelides had not scored all season coming into Sunday, but he notched a brace that gave UCLA that second half lead. Then it was senior forward Kevin Diaz who gave the Bruins' their third and final goal, locking down the win and securing the upset.

Sunday was just the second time UCLA scored three goals in a conference game this season, with the other instance coming against Oregon State in their previous matchup that the Beavers won 4-3.

So while the offense posted the same production this time around, the Bruins' goals went a little further.

Michaelides first broke through in the 47th minute, one-timing a low cross from sophomore defender Tommy Silva into the top left corner of the goal.

A little less than 12 minutes later, Michaelides found the back of the net again.

This time, redshirt freshman forward Jose Contell was making a go down the right wing, and he sent the ball to Michaelides at the top of the box. Michaelides took a touch and fired it to the keeper's right to put his team up 2-0.

The Bruins' and Beavers' attacks were relatively even, with the former getting off seven shots and the latter eight. UCLA was more efficient with its attack, however, as they got 71.4% of their shots on target compared to Oregon State's 50%.

Of the six shots the Bruins attempted in the second half, every single one was either a goal, a save or hit the post.

The second-to-last one of those accurate shots came off the boot of Diaz, who scored his fifth goal in his last 11 appearances to make it 3-1 UCLA. Diaz collected a pass from redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley and beat the rushing keeper 1-on-1 for the late insurance goal in the 83rd minute.

It turns out that insurance goal by Diaz was much-needed, though, as it wound up being labeled the game-winner thanks to a Beaver goal off a set piece in the 89th minute.

That was the second goal freshman goalkeeper Nate Crockford allowed on the day, with the first coming in the 65th minute. Crockford drew the start with senior Justin Garces injured, and he ended up making two saves and earning the victory in his first-ever collegiate appearance.

UCLA will hit the road for its last game of the regular season, heading down to San Diego State on Friday looking to bolster their resume for a potential NCAA tournament bid.

