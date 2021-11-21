UCLA Men's Soccer Nears Upset, Collapses Late Versus Duke in NCAA Tournament

The Bruins aren't used to playing the role of the underdog on the pitch.

After all, it's hard to write a Cinderella story about a program with four national titles and countless top recruiting classes.

Still, that's the part the Bruins were set to play Sunday, and they were well on their way to continuing their unexpected journey through the NCAA tournament with a late lead against a Blue Devil team that was sitting pretty with a national seed.

But, as the story goes, the clock struck 12 right as the ball was coming to a close.

UCLA men's soccer (11-7-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) was clinging onto a 1-0 lead over No. 7 seed Duke (14-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC) as late as the 87th minute, but wound up losing 2-1 in Durham, North Carolina. A win would have sent the Bruins to their first Round of 16 since they made it all the way to the national championship game in 2014.

Instead of changing its fate, though, UCLA became the same team it was all fall, unable to close things out away from Westwood. The Bruins held leads in the second half on the road against Oregon State, Washington, Cal and Stanford this season, but lost three of those games and tied the other.

The tendency tapered off in the regular season finale, a 4-1 win at San Diego State, but it reared its ugly head Sunday in Durham.

Redshirt junior midfielder Jose Sosa is the one who gave UCLA its early lead in the ninth minute, receiving a low leading pass through the box from redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley and firing it off his right foot just inside the left post.

The Bruins attempted three more shots in the next 25 minutes, and although none of them were on target, their attack was still putting on a decent amount of pressure.

Then graduate midfielder Yoni Sorokin picked up his second yellow card of the day a third of the way through the match, and the UCLA attack fell dormant. It mustered up just one more shot in the final 64 minutes, and even that one went wide.

The Blue Devils, with a man advantage, turned the heat all the way up.

Duke fired shot after shot, racking up a whopping 28 attempts with 12 of them ending up on goal. The first 10 of those on-target tries, however, were met and subsequently turned away by a true freshman goalkeeper who wasn't even supposed to be in net as of a few weeks ago.

UCLA had ridden senior goalkeeper Justin Garces to a handful of wins and clean sheets this season, and he proved his worth by making Second Team All-Pac-12. Garces went down with an injury against Washington on Nov. 4, though, and sophomore Tyler Kirberg came in to take his place. Kirberg allowed three goals and the Bruins lost the match, leading to coach Ryan Jorden mixing things up their next time out.

Freshman Nate Crockford made two saves in UCLA's upset win over then-No. 2 Oregon State on Nov. 7, then he made eight saves in UCLA's season-ending win over San Diego State one week later. Crockford was playing in the NCAA tournament in his third-ever start in goal, and he made four saves in the Bruins' 2-1 double-overtime victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

After all of that, the young Crockford came out and played the game of his life Sunday, up until the very end.

Crockford recorded saves on all 10 of the shots on goal Duke picked up in the first 85 minutes. The constant pressure from the Blue Devil attack wasn't shaking the freshman, and he had the Bruins in position to win late.

And then, with time winding down and the shorthanded UCLA moments away from booking its flight to St. Louis for next weekend, Crockford and his defense's cracks started to show, and Duke pounced.

Midfielder Ruben Messales scored midway through the 87th minute to tie things up at 1-1, and after the Blue Devils immediately got back on the attack, midfielder Peter Stroud got a rebound off a blocked shot and tucked it in for the go-ahead goal 31 seconds later.

The Bruins never got a real chance at a late equalizer, not attempting a shot in the final few minutes and actually playing down another man when freshman defender Pietro Grassi picked up a red card in the 89th. With nine men on the field, UCLA was unable to add to its six shots and one corner kick.

Duke entered Sunday 6-1 in its previous seven home games, while UCLA was 1-3-1 on the road in that same timespan. Per usual, the Bruins made it look like they would buck the trend and take the next step, but they'll have to pack their bags and trudge back to Westwood after coming up short yet again.

Jorden still managed to bring UCLA its first postseason victory in five years over the weekend, and he'll have another shot at advancing further in one year's time.

