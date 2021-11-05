UCLA Men's Soccer Shut Out at Home, Drops Match to Washington

An early injury and a scoreless performance led the Bruins to a loss in their first game following a week off.

UCLA men’s soccer (8-6-1, 3-4-1) attempted to get an attack going throughout the second half, but it was not enough to stop No. 3 Washington’s (13-1-1, 5-1-1) trifecta of goals that gave the Bruins their heftiest defeat of the season at 3-0. The match was closer to a one-sided affair than when the Bruins visited Seattle on Oct. 3 and lost 2-1.

Thursday’s contest started off with an early substitution in the seventh minute when senior goalkeeper Justin Garces left with an injury, causing backup sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kirberg to be thrust in between the sticks for the rest of the night.

Unlike recent performances against Stanford, Cal and Loyola Marymount, where the Bruins’ opponents combined to attempt 21 shots, the Huskies unleashed a barrage of 26 total shots in Thursday’s match. Putting the Bruins in defense mode from the start, Kirberg played his role having a career night in the process.

Shots coming towards the goal were a regularity for Kirberg, but the Peoria, Arizona, native spent his 83 minutes in the match saving shot after shot. A career-high 10 saves provided a bright spot in the Bruin’s longest outing of the season.

In the 35th minute, already down by one, Kirberg made a double-save after Washington forward Nick Scardina followed up his first strike with another shot. Kirberg collected the ball after it was clipped towards him and kept the score intact heading into halftime.

The first 30 minutes of the second half provided a glimmer of hope for the Bruins fans at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, with the offense starting to find its footing within the match.

Senior forward Kevin Diaz, sophomore forward Grayson Doody and redshirt senior defender Ben Reveno all had shots in the second half that could have tied things up, but in the 62nd minute, sophomore defender Tommy Silva was the closest to scoring.

Collecting the ball on the right-hand corner of the box, Silva took a moment to compose himself and then struck a curling effort towards the top-left corner of the net. The ball looked like it was about to go crashing into the net, but Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler made an acrobatic save by tipping the shot over the bar.

Silva had started a premature trek towards the sidelines to celebrate, but the save caused him to look back and put his hands to his face in disbelief.

The Huskies were not settling for one goal on Thursday night, though, with two more goals coming in the 76th and 87th minutes. The goal in the 76th minute came to be when senior defender Ahmed Longmire deflected a pass that fell to Washington defender Ryan Sailor in the box. Sailor then guided the ball past Kirberg and into the bottom-right corner.

The entirety of the Huskies’ bench celebrated with the players on the pitch, sealing up a victory with little time to go.

After Sailor’s goal, the Bruins did not get one shot for the rest of the match. UCLA had not been shut out since Sept. 10, and is now 2-4-1 since starting the season 6-2-0.

The night had its fair share of fouls, with both sides accumulating two yellow cards each, but the Huskies fouled more throughout the 90 minutes, committing 15 compared to the Bruins’ 12.

UCLA will return Sunday at 1 p.m. for its final home matchup of the season. The top-ranked team in the conference and country will be visiting – No. 1 Oregon State.

