UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Star Reps Home Country for 2024 Paris Olympics
A former UCLA Bruins star is suiting up for her home terrain in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Per the Bruins' official X account, UCLA Pac-12 All-Tournament Team small forward Emily Bessoir's Team Germany has qualified for this year's summer games.
A Munich native, Bessoir suited up for the Bruins from 2020-24. She missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, but Bessoir was able to suit up for all 37 contests of the club's Sweet Sixteen-bound 2022-23 season. Though she was an honorable mention for 2023-24's Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, Bessoir suited up for a single game after re-aggravating the same ACL she had torn in 2021-22. Bessoir ultimately elected to move on from the team, but decided not to enter the NCAA transfer portal, graduating in June after her brief 2023-24 tenure.
Bessoir's focus at the time was playing for her national team this summer, an achievement the 6-foot-4 vet has now unlocked. All told, she finished up her UCLA run with averages of 8.6 points on a .412/.339/.590 slash line, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals a night, across 60 collegiate games (37 starts).
UCLA went 27-7 last season largely without Bessoir's help, and once again made the Sweet Sixteen in 2023-24, thanks in large part to the play of star point guard Kiki Rice, now-graduated shooting guard Charisma Osbourne, and 6-foot-7 transfer center Lauren Betts. The Bruins ultimately fell to now-Chicago Sky All-Star power forward Angel Reese's Louisiana State Fighting Tigers.
More UCLA: Watch Adem Bona's Efficient Summer League Night vs Trail Blazers