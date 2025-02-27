Four-Star EDGE, UCLA Target Announces Official Visit
UCLA has secured a number of official visits lately as the Bruins prepare for the spring and summer stages of the offseason.
One of those will be four-star edge rusher Anthony "Poppa" Jones. The class of 2026 prospect from Crean Lutheran High School revealed on social media on Wednesday that he will visit UCLA from June 6-8.
Jones recently revealed the Bruins as one of his final three schools, along with Washington and Tennessee.
UCLA offered the local prospect last June. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is his primary recruiter from UCLA.
Jones is ranked the No. 28 edge rusher in his class and the No. 34 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect totaled 54 tackles, eight for loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception in 11 games.
Here was what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say of the prospect last April:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside.
"A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor.
"Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
Jones had visited UCLA for its Elite Prospect Night last month, which must have left a strong impression on the prospect.
UCLA has four commits from the class of 2026 so far but is a finalist for a number of recruits from the class. If the Bruins can continue that trend, the program could be in for a very prosperous spring and summer.
