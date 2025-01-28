UCLA Offers Class of 2026 WR From Arizona, Son of NFL Legend
UCLA football continues to extend offers all around the country.
A key position the Bruins need to pursue is wide receiver, as UCLA has not landed a wideout from the class of 2025 (though that could change if it adds Shane Rosenthal from Newbury Park).
Recently, the Bruins offered a very talented up-and-coming three-star wide receiver from the class of 2026, Daylen Sharper.
The prospect announced the offer on social media on Monday.
Sharper is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 prospect in the state of Arizona and the No. 94 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-4, 205-pound wideout plays for Brophy College Preparatory High School in Phoenix, where he posted 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on 65 receptions in 13 games this past season, per MaxPreps.
Sharper is the son of NFL legend Darren Sharper. Darren played 14949 years as a defensive back in the NFL -- eight with the Green Bay Packers, four with the Minnesota Vikings and two with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he won a Super Bowl.
He was named to five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro First Teams and four All-Pro Second Teams in his career. Darren was also named to the NFL Hall of Fame All-2000s team.
The legendary ball magnet led the league in interceptions twice in his career -- once in the 2000 season when he recorded nine and then again in the 2010 season when he finished with nine again, the same season he helped lead the Saints to Super Bowl XLIV. He finished third in the race for Defensive Player of the Year that season.
Darren's 376 yards returned off interceptions also led the league that year. He also recorded three interceptions returned for touchdowns, which was tied with Charles Woodosn for most in the league.
It marked the third time in Darren's career he had finished first in the NFL in yards returned off picks -- he also did so in the 2002 and 2005 seasons.
Darren finished his career with astonishing numbers -- 949 tackles, 28 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 123 passes defensed, 63 interceptions, 1,412 yards returned off interceptions, 11 touchdowns returned off interceptions, eight forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 120 yards returned off fumbles and two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns.
Darren's interception total is tied for eighth all-time, his interception return yards is third and his interceptions returned for touchdowns is tied for second.
