UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Baseball and Softball Update
In today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at the recent results of the Bruins' softball and baseball programs.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from UCLA Softball's Kelly Inouye-Perez after the loss to Texas Tech.
Kelly Inouye-Perez: "Hard-fought battle, and you know, they played their game. I prepared our girls that they would do whatever it takes to be able to get a run on the board, but didn't prepare them for the opportunity to steal home. So with that, it worked. But I'm proud of my team, I'm proud of how they fought, I'm proud of how they played. We did what we do, and the quality of at-bats that we had, the ability to put balls in play. Great teams put themselves in a position, and we were one swing away from winning that ball game. Again, in the experience game, I have a freshman (Kaniya Bragg) taking a great pitcher deep, I have a sophomore getting a hit, and a freshman getting a hit. Just down the line, the experience game is awesome. But the bottom line is, we're not done yet, and we have more time to get to play more games and get really hot, so I'm excited. We can't wait to get back out there.”
Q: On the advantage of having already faced Tennessee earlier in the season?
Inouye-Perez: "I think a lot. I think we had a great opportunity. There's a lot earlier in the season that, you know, knocked (us) out of (the) game, so there's experience there. And every team here, they're here to compete. So, it's balls and strikes, different speeds, different zones. At the end of the day, we're going to set a game plan and do what we do. And I have great confidence in our ability to have a plan and adjust. (We’ve) got to find a way to adapt to the games, and that's no matter who's on the mound. That's our goal, and I have strong belief.”
Q: On the veteran players on the team
Inouye-Perez: “Absolutely, I think there's one thing to be a veteran and be able to have a lot of experience on the stage. That’s the part about the youth on this team is they're just excited to play. You know, there's energy in the dugout. It's just, it's the game of softball, it's a big stage, but the memories that they're going to be able to create and experience, whether you succeed or fail, that's our sport. But the opportunity that they have, and once again, we’ve been striving for this, and it's big reason why (the players) came to UCLA, is to have this opportunity on this stage. So, it's a game. We go back and we figure out what we could have done better, and also hold on to what we did. Like I said, right there at the end, we have the ability to win that ball game, and that's something that breeds great confidence in the program. But for the youth, it's fun being able to see just how simple it is. I told Kaniya (that) I think she was right there behind Megan (UCLA infielder Megan Grant) earlier this season. I came up with some big hits, and kind of hit a little bit of a slide–and we moved her down–and I stayed with her and said, you're going to come through in the biggest moment (and) it’s going to be so epic. And I don't know if I would have predicted it would have been against NiJaree (Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady). But I'm so proud of her, because she stayed committed to the process. She shows up every day, she's got a beautiful smile, she believes in herself, and she is a threat. She can take anyone deep. She's a very big power hitter, but the experience gaining to me, is gold. I can't wait for her to be able to get back out there, and she's going to have a great career. But (for) the freshmen that are playing, it's awesome. It's awesome for us, and it's a big part of our program. Freshmen come in, and they play and they get stronger and they get more experience. It's a big part of what's going to allow them to create some really great memories.”
