Betts and Jones Shine as No. 1 UCLA Stays Perfect
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team kept their unbeaten streak alive with an 86-70 victory over Michigan at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday afternoon. While the Bruins’ depth shone through once again, it was the leadership and performances of Lauren Betts and Londynn Jones that stood out, not just on the stat sheet but in setting the tone for the team.
Betts, the towering junior center, delivered yet another double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Beyond her numbers, her ability to handle Michigan’s defensive pressure created opportunities for her teammates. Jones, meanwhile, showcased her scoring prowess and poise under pressure, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, including three critical three-pointers in the final quarter that helped secure the win.
Betts’ contributions were pivotal, particularly in forcing Michigan to adjust their defensive approach.
“I think we forced them to go to the zone, and a lot of that credit goes to Lauren,” said UCLA coach Cori Close after the game. “Every time we got Lauren a touch, she didn’t necessarily score every time in the first half, but we created a rotation, and then we got an assist or an easy bucket off of her handling the double teams.”
Betts reflected on the team’s performance with an emphasis on regrouping and improving cohesion.
“I think we’ve just got to be tougher,” Betts said. “I think we just have to regroup tomorrow, go over the film, and figure out what went wrong during the game. We always talk about how our characters are sealing, and I think we just need that reminder a little bit today, that we are a bunch of talented people. But once we actually start playing together, it will go back to how it was before.”
Betts’ milestones in the game, including her 500th career rebound, underscored her impact as a steady force in the paint for UCLA.
While Betts dominated inside, Londynn Jones provided the spark UCLA needed from the perimeter. Her sharpshooting was on full display in the fourth quarter, where she hit three three-pointers, breaking open the game when Michigan threatened to close the gap.
“I think we are well enough to know where we’re doing things wrong,” Jones said. “It comes when leadership comes in and says, ‘Hey, this is what we need to look for, this is what we need to fix.’ And I think it is really important to make the adjustment, and I think that is what you saw — that adjustment. We still have work to do obviously; we didn’t really like how things ended. But like Lauren kinda said, just focusing on the next day, tomorrow, and fixing the things we need to fix.”
Coach Close echoed those sentiments, praising Jones for her role during a critical stretch.
“Obviously, I thought Londynn was excellent with her ability to stretch the zone, and we finally got her some good teamwork shots. She was a huge response for us with the back-to-back 3s in that period of time, but both of those were assisted.”
Close’s postgame comments centered on the importance of teamwork in UCLA’s success.
“When we play teamwork basketball, when Londynn’s a better player because Lauren is on her team making good plays, teamwork plays, we are a good team,” Close said. “When we start to try and do stuff on our own and think about ourselves, we are not a good team. We are just a talented group of individuals. Is it more important to be a good team or a bunch of talented individuals?”
The answer, as demonstrated by Betts and Jones, lies in unity. Both players not only excelled individually but also made their teammates better, a dynamic that will be crucial as UCLA continues its journey through the Big Ten and toward postseason play.
