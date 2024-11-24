BREAKING: No. 5 UCLA Stuns No. 1 South Carolina, Ends Epic Win Streak
No. 5 UCLA pulled off something no team has been able to do since the 2023 NCAA Tournament -- it defeated No. 1 South Carolina. And soundly.
The Bruins downed the Gamecocks, 77-62, at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday, ending South Carolina's 43-game win streak,
The defending national champions, who went undefeated last season, hadn't lost a game since the 2023 Final Four when they fell to Caitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ironically, the Gamecocks had defeated UCLA in the Sweet 16 of that tournament.
The Bruins were led by five double-digit scorers in Sunday's win, including junior guard Londynn Jones, who led all Bruins with 15 points.
Junior center Lauren Betts recorded yet another double-double, posting 11 points while grabbing 14 boards.
Freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo tallied 13 points, and junior guards Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each finished with 11 points.
UCLA shot 47.5& from the field, including 47.6% from distance, as the Bruins made 10 3-pointers in the win.
They were able to come away with a double-digit victory despite turning the ball over 16 times. Meanwhile, they forced 11 turnovers, eight of which were steals. UCLA also recorded five blocks.
The Bruins won the battle of the boards, out-rebounding South Carolina 43 to 35. They also bested the Gamecocks in the assists department, 16-13.
UCLA never trailed and, at one point, held a 23-point lead.
With the win, the Bruins improve to a perfect 5-0 start. They will next face UT Martin on the road on Friday at 3 p.m. PST, 6 p.m. EST.
