UCLA Rolls Into Big Ten Title Game
The No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball team proved once again that it belongs in the conversation for the No. 1 team in the country Saturday, delivering a commanding 75-46 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Junior guard Londynn Jones drained six 3-pointers to fuel her season-high 22 points and ignite the Bruins' offense to send the Bruins to the championship.
The Bruins overwhelmed the Buckeyes from the opening tip. They jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first 5 minutes and UCLA’s defense forced them into quick adjustments and game changes that never paid off.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez and junior center Lauren Betts both contributed 12 points while seeing limited playing time. Betts finished with six rebounds, and Jaquez finished with five to help UCLA control the interior.
The Bruins' dominant defense held the Buckeyes, holding them scoreless for the final 3:09 of the first half and closing on a 9-0 run.
They entered halftime leading 44-21, and Ohio State simply never recovered.
Jones provided the offensive firepower the Bruins needed in the third quarter, firing three 3-pointers while keeping UCLA’s momentum going throughout the game, ultimately extending its lead to 30 points.
Though Jones led in scoring, Betts played a crucial role in keeping UCLA firmly in control, and Jaquez set the tone with a perfect performance from the field, going a flawless 5-5.
Jones continued being unstoppable from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, sinking two more 3-pointers and ultimately sealing the victory.
UCLA outrebounded Ohio State, 21-9, in the first half. It outscored the Buckeyes, 22-4, in second-chance opportunities. Its 29-point win was the third-largest margin of victory in Big Ten tournament semifinal history.
The Bruins showcased depth, defense and efficiency, while Ohio State, despite being a competitive and skilled team all season, struggled to show it on Saturday.
UCLA dominated, but its toughest match lies ahead. Sunday, it will face USC for the third time, this time with a Big Ten Tournament title on the line.
After two regular-season losses to the Trojans, the Bruins are looking to flip the script and claim the tournament title in their first year in the conference.
UCLA has one more chance to prove it belongs up top.
