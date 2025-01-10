Bruins Bond and Dominate: UCLA Reflects on Growth and Big Ten Journey
After cruising to an 83-49 victory over Purdue, the No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team wasn’t just celebrating another dominant performance. The Bruins took time to reflect on their growth, team chemistry and the unique experiences of their first season in the Big Ten.
Junior center Lauren Betts, who led the Bruins with 17 points and seven rebounds, credited her evolution as a player to hard work and adaptability.
“I think since my freshman year, I've gotten a lot stronger and a lot more disciplined,” Betts said postgame. “As double teams have started to come along, I think I've just done a much better job of finding those open gaps and finding my teammates.”
Betts showcased that growth in the second half against Purdue, adjusting to the Boilermakers’ defensive pressure and exploiting mismatches in the post.
“Obviously, I would have loved to score more points in the first half,” Betts admitted. “But we're just so stacked that my teammates are going to get open if they're trying to face guard me the entire game. In the second half, I just came out a lot more aggressive, trying to get as deep as possible so they couldn’t invite that double team.”
For Betts, the game was only part of the experience. Off the court, she emphasized the importance of team camaraderie during the Bruins’ road trip.
“Any opportunity that I get to spend time with my teammates, I think I always really appreciate,” she said. “Just spending time in each other’s rooms watching movies, getting quality time — that always means a lot to me. Building those relationships will take us really far this season.”
Junior forward Timea Gardiner, who contributed 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, echoed similar sentiments about team chemistry and personal growth.
“It’s just putting up the reps, getting the extra shots, and belief in yourself,” Gardiner said. “My teammates and coaching staff constantly breathe that confidence in me, and all you gotta do is just go out there and execute the job.”
Gardiner credited Betts for consistently finding her in scoring opportunities, a connection that has been a key part of UCLA’s offensive success.
“She [Betts] finds me wherever I’m at,” Gardiner said. “I just know to expect a double team from her and to be ready at all times. My teammates just found me tonight, and I knocked down the shots.”
UCLA’s inaugural season in the Big Ten has been an adjustment, but one the players are embracing.
“It was quite the experience; it was great to be in Indiana,” Gardiner said. “We had a little mishap in Bloomington, but it’s just a kudos to our team — we can really handle anything. We always have a positive attitude going into whatever matchup we head into.”
With their 16-0 start tying the program’s best-ever season-opening streak, the Bruins return home to face Northwestern on Jan. 12. As they chase history, their reflections on teamwork, resilience, and preparation underscore why this season is shaping up to be one for the ages.
For UCLA, it’s not just about winning games — it’s about growing together, both on and off the court.
