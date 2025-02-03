Bruins Tie Record, But Close Demands More
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball Team (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten) made history on Sunday afternoon, defeating Minnesota (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten), 79-53, to tie the program record for longest win streak (21 games, 1977-78).
Yet, for Coach Cori Close, the focus wasn’t on milestones — it was on holding her team to its championship standard.
“The biggest challenge is creating a sense of discomfort when we are below the standard, even when the game doesn’t provide that discomfort,” Close said after the game.
Even in a 26-point win, Close saw moments where her team fell short of its potential, particularly in a sluggish first quarter where UCLA led by just 1 point, 15-14.
“Even when we’re 20-0 at that point, and we’re being below the standard, I can’t let them settle,” Close said.
Junior center Lauren Betts, typically a scoring force in the paint, turned facilitator, dishing out 11 assists — more than double her previous career high and the most by a 6-foot-7 player since 2002-03.
“Lauren stepped up to the challenge," Close said. " … But most importantly, she’s got to be selfless enough to say, ‘You know what, I’m just going to be a facilitator for my team."
With Minnesota crowding the paint and sending multiple defenders at her, Betts embraced a new role, finding open teammates rather than forcing shots.
“It speaks volumes to how dominant she’s been that they felt they needed to do that, and how selfless she is to facilitate for her teammates,” Close said.
While Betts set the tone on the court, Kiki Rice’s leadership off of it continues to define UCLA’s culture.
“Kiki Rice’s elite work ethic has created a culture in our program where you feel left out if you’re not doing the extra work,” Close said.
Rice’s example has transformed UCLA’s gym culture, making early-morning workouts and extra reps a norm. Despite the 21-game win streak, Close identified one key weakness UCLA must fix — rebounding.
“We’re not rebounding well enough right now,” she said. “We go by percentages of our misses — 40% or better on offense, 75% on defense. We’ve been in the 60s the last three games in a row.”
Against Ohio State, which employs a relentless full-court press, UCLA will need to control the glass and limit second-chance opportunities.
“The more we create stops on defense and get defensive rebounds, the less we’ll have to deal with their press,” Close said.
With Ohio State up next on Feb. 5, the Bruins have a chance to do something no UCLA team has ever done — win 22 straight games.
For Close, the goal remains the same: sustain the standard, not just the streak.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.