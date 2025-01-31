UCLA’s Cori Close: Success is Earned, Not Ranked
UCLA women’s basketball continues to set new standards under the leadership of Coach Cori Close, who remains laser-focused on sustaining excellence beyond just rankings. While the Bruins sit atop the national standings, Close made it clear in her latest media availability that being No. 1 in January means little if it doesn’t translate into postseason success.
Instead, she prioritizes a different kind of dominance — one built on relentless work, mental toughness, and a commitment to improvement.
“I don’t care about being No. 1 in the country by rankings,” Close told reporters on Wednesday. “I care about having No. 1 in the country reps. I care about having No. 1 in the country growth mindset. I care about having a No. 1 in the country competitive spirit.”
That philosophy has propelled UCLA to uncharted territory, with the program achieving milestones no previous Bruins team has reached. But Close remains grounded, understanding that sustained success is built on focus, passion, and behavioral improvement.
Despite its dominance, UCLA still has areas to refine, particularly in ball security and defensive rebounding. Close acknowledged that while the Bruins lead the Big Ten in rebounding categories, those numbers may be misleading due to opponents not attacking the glass as aggressively.
“We need to take care of the ball better, more consistently,” she said. “Lauren [Betts] covers a multitude of sins, and so we need everybody to step up in the way that we box out and the way that we take care of the ball.”
As UCLA adjusts to its first season in the Big Ten, Close has emphasized the importance of physicality and mental toughness. She made it clear that success isn’t about adapting to a new conference but about establishing their own identity.
“If you want to be playing in Tampa, you better be the tougher, more together team,” she stated. “We are just focused on getting tougher every day, being more physical, being the aggressors every day.”
A key figure in UCLA’s success has been Betts, whom Close described as the most impactful player in the country right now.
“I was looking at some statistics when I was watching film last night, and I’m not sure there’s been a better, more impactful player in the country, regardless of position, in the last five games,” Close said.
Betts’ influence extends beyond her personal achievements. Close credited the entire team for recognizing Betts’ abilities and working to maximize her impact on the court.
“She would credit her teammates,” Close said. “They have really taken pride in working on it. She’s gotten better at sealing earlier, setting and using screens, and her execution and attention to detail have really improved.”
UCLA remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence. For Close and her players, rankings are temporary, but a championship mindset is built to last. With their focus firmly set on growth and toughness, the Bruins are preparing for the moments that truly define a season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.