Rice, Aarnisalo Powered UCLA to Historic 21st Win
The top-ranked UCLA women's basketball team (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten) continues to make history, as it secured its 21st consecutive win with a 79-53 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday.
While the team’s performance was marked by standout contributions from multiple players, the postgame conversation revolved around junior guard Kiki Rice and freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo, both of whom played pivotal roles in the win.
Rice, who finished the game with 14 points on 75% shooting, was a catalyst on both ends of the floor. Speaking after the game, she emphasized the importance of transition play and defensive pressure in UCLA’s second-half surge.
“In terms of creating offense from defense, that’s something we are really good at,” Rice explained. “At halftime and in the fourth quarter, we talked about how we needed to focus on that, and not have to get set up in half court offense every time because then they can quadruple Lauren [Betts] and they can send so many bodies. And so we just focus on creating offense from the defensive end and just applying pressure.”
Rice’s intensity was evident in the game’s final quarter, as the Bruins outscored Minnesota 28-15, with multiple fast-break opportunities created by defensive stops.
Beyond her individual performance, Rice spoke about the team’s growing commitment to extra work outside of practice.
“It’s so great to see so many of us in the gym,” she said. “we're all in there at 7 a.m. starting our workouts. I think it's a testament to just the character and the group that we have, that everyone's willing to do whatever it takes to be their best selves for this team.”
Aarnisalo led the team in scoring with 15 points while adding five rebounds and two assists. Her poise and confidence continue to shine in her debut collegiate season, something Rice took a moment to acknowledge.
“One of the things that impressed me most about Elina when she came in was just the maturity and poise she plays with,” Rice said. “it's hard to come in as a freshman and kind of assume that point guard role because of just how different college basketball is. She’s done an incredible job just weathering that storm and figuring out her game within this team.”
Aarnisalo credited both the coaching staff and veteran players like Rice for helping her transition smoothly to the college game.
“It’s been really cool to watch Kiki in practice every day — how she comes in with the same mentality and work ethic,” Aarnisalo said. “There aren’t big ups and downs; she’s always consistent. It's been fun watching Kiki play and taking all the little details and trying to add them to my game too.”
The Finnish freshman also emphasized how the team’s culture of hard work has made it easier for new players to integrate and improve.
“We’re super grateful to have coaches who come in early for individual workouts,” she said. “They want to make us better and we want to improve. And that really helps everybody to focus on certain areas they want to improve in.”
With UCLA maintaining its undefeated record, Rice shared how the team is embracing its growing national recognition.
“It’s really awesome that people all around the country are recognizing us,” Rice said. “It’s fun to be playing and it’s fun to be us right now, and we just have to keep that up.”
As the Bruins prepare for their next test against Ohio State on February 5, it’s clear that the leadership of Rice and the emerging talent of Aarnisalo will continue to play crucial roles in UCLA’s pursuit of history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.