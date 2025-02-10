Bruins’ Star Lauren Betts Up for Prestigious Honor
UCLA’s junior center Lauren Betts has earned a spot among the Top 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA announced Friday.
She has been a dominant force for the nation’s No. 1-ranked Bruins, excelling in multiple statistical categories and establishing herself as one of the top players in the country.
Betts has been a crucial component of UCLA’s success this season, leading the team with 20.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 64 percent from the field.
Her ability to control the paint on both ends of the floor has made her one of the most formidable centers in college basketball. She has also been an elite shot-blocker, averaging 2.9 blocks per contest, often altering the opponent’s offensive game plan.
Throughout the season, Betts has delivered multiple career-best performances. Her 33-point effort against No. 8 Maryland showcased her offensive dominance, while an 11-assist performance against Minnesota proved her versatility.
She also set a UCLA program record with nine blocks in a game against No. 25 Baylor, solidifying her reputation as a defensive anchor.
Betts' exceptional play has not gone unnoticed, earning her multiple accolades, including Associated Press Player of the Week and two Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
As UCLA continues to push toward postseason success, Betts remains a central figure in the Bruins' championship aspirations.
Fans can have a say in the award’s outcome by participating in fan voting. The fan vote will count as one of the committee’s selections in determining the award’s finalists.
The final five candidates will be announced one by one starting the week of March 4, with voting set to begin on March 8.
This year’s nine other finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award are Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ayoka Lee (Kansas State), Clara Strack (Kentucky), Alexis Markowski (Nebraska), Raegan Beers (Oklahoma), Brooklyn Meyer (South Dakota State), Sedona Prince (TCU), Taylor Jones (Texas), and Rayah Marshall (USC).
With the Bruins maintaining their dominance this season, Betts has solidified herself as one of the premier centers in college basketball. Her presence in the paint, leadership on the court, and ability to deliver in crucial moments have made her an indispensable asset for UCLA.
As the award race heats up, Betts remains a top contender for one of the sport’s most prestigious honors.
