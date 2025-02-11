Jones Sparks UCLA with Defense and Depth in Win Over Oregon
No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball (23-0, 10-0) continued its undefeated run with a 62-52 victory over Oregon on Sunday. Junior guard Londynn Jones led the charge, delivering a season-high 21 points while showcasing her ability to read defenses and make crucial adjustments throughout the game.
Following the win, Jones emphasized the importance of defensive preparation and team depth, acknowledging the collective effort that has fueled UCLA’s success.
Jones credited her ability to read the defense as a key factor in her strong performance.
“Just focusing on the defense, we as guards, we have to read the defense, and that's part of the game,” she said. “So just going in knowing that and trying to execute it.”
Jones' defensive awareness was on full display, as she converted steals into fast-break points and consistently found open looks by recognizing Oregon’s defensive coverages. The Bruins leaned on their defensive identity to maintain control of the game, limiting Oregon’s offensive rhythm and forcing tough shots.
Jones highlighted UCLA’s incredible depth as a major strength, recognizing that any player on the roster is capable of stepping up.
“We talked about how much of a team we are in depth. We’re stacked,” she said. “So, just knowing that it can be anyone’s day, but just doing what we do, preparing for it, and then executing it.”
With multiple offensive threats at their disposal, the Bruins have consistently demonstrated their ability to spread the scoring load. Against Oregon, Jones led the charge, but contributions from junior center Lauren Betts, graduate forward Angela Dugalic and others played a significant role in securing the win.
Jones also spoke about the importance of preparation and film study, which has been instrumental in UCLA’s game-to-game adjustments.
“Just going in, learning, watching film, seeing what we need to get better at, and just focusing on that, and going out there and playing the game that we know how to play,” Jones said. “We're an amazing team. We know what we need to do, so just going out there and doing it.”
By continuously analyzing opponents’ tendencies and making necessary adjustments, Jones and her teammates have been able to execute their game plan at a high level. Her ability to break down defenses and make in-game reads is a testament to both her preparation and her teammates’ trust in one another.
Understanding how defenses react to screens and movement has been a focal point for Jones, and she showcased that awareness against Oregon.
“Making the reads, knowing if they're going under, going over, coming off on screens," Jones said. "So, popping out, but just reading that. I prepared for this. My team, shout out to my team for getting in the passes.”
Jones' ability to adapt in real-time and make smart decisions with the ball proved invaluable in a game where offensive flow was not always smooth. Jones’ confidence and understanding of her role within the team allowed her to lead UCLA to another key win in conference play.
With a top-10 matchup against USC looming on Thursday, Jones and the Bruins will continue to rely on their preparation, defensive execution and depth to sustain their dominance.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.