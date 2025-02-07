UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Win Gritty, Not Pretty
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine discusses the No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team and how it continues to make history, securing a 65-52 win over No. 8 Ohio State inside Pauley Pavilion. The victory not only extends the Bruins’ unbeaten streak to 22-0 (10-0 Big Ten) but also solidifies the longest winning streak in program history.
It wasn’t the Bruins’ most dominant performance, but as Coach Cori Close emphasized post-game, this was exactly the kind of challenge they needed.
“Chaos, disappointment, we looked tired at times, and we had to find a way to buckle down," Close said " … Credit to Ohio State, they forced us to go to another level of toughness to get the win.”
That toughness was on full display in the fourth quarter when UCLA outscored the Buckeyes 21-10 to pull away. After the game, junior guard Gabriela Jaquez reflected on how these close contests will prepare UCLA for March Madness.
“These games are fun when they’re close… It’s going to help us in tournament play,” she said. “We need to experience other teams going on runs and tying games, it's just gonna help us in March.”
You can watch the episode below:
Jaquez, who struggled in the first half, credited her second-half performance to staying composed.
“I took time in the locker room to calm myself down and remember all the hard work I’ve put in,” she said. “I just came out there and played with my teammates and had fun.”
Jaquez also emphasized her commitment to rebounding, a crucial aspect of UCLA’s success.
"Rebounding is a big part of our team and what I love to do,” she said. “We always say predictable shots create better rebounding position. When my teammates take predictable shots, I’m going to crash, and I always want to have their back."
UCLA will now turn its attention to its next challenge — a road game against Oregon on February 9. The Bruins will need to maintain their focus as they continue their pursuit of a Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
For now, UCLA remains undefeated, proving once again that it doesn't just win — it wins with resilience.
