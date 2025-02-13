Cori Close Sees Bigger Picture in UCLA-USC Showdown
As No. 1 UCLA prepares to take on No. 6 USC in a top-10 showdown Thursday night at the Galen Center, Coach Cori Close sees the matchup as more than just a game. It’s a proving ground, a moment of national significance, and a reflection of the strides women’s basketball has taken.
For Close, the spotlight on this rivalry is a testament to years of growth — not just within her program but for women’s sports as a whole.
“What a cool thing just now to have earned the right to have all basketball eyes on Southern California for women's basketball,” Close said. “Credit to both these programs and the young people that even came before us. ... What a privileged, pressurized opportunity.”
Beyond the rankings and the rivalry, Close understands the impact her team has on fans, particularly those facing challenges beyond the court.
“It blows my mind that we can use basketball to give that kind of joy and sort of an escape or a sanctuary for some people going through much more important things than a basketball game,” Close said. “But what a cool thing that we get to do that.”
Close has received messages from people who have found inspiration in UCLA’s journey, reinforcing her belief that this team plays for something much larger than wins and losses.
“I just am humbled and say, let's give them a good show,” Close said.
While rivalry games often bring heightened emotions, Close is keeping her team grounded by emphasizing process over pressure.
“We understand the opportunity and the gravity and the rivalry and all those other great things,” Close said. “But I’m sort of calling it a Final Four dress rehearsal. You know what the field is going to be like.”
Close believes treating this game as part of a larger journey — not an end-all moment — will allow the Bruins to perform at their best.
“We know it has a lot of implications,” Close said. “But I can speak for ourselves that we are going to stay with our process. And I actually think that helps make us perform better in big moments anyway.”
Close has been vocal about the influence of star junior center Lauren Betts, not just as a dominant force on the court but as a representative of what’s possible in the sport.
“She's [Betts] been tremendous,” Close said. “I really do believe she's been the most consistently impactful player on both sides of the ball.”
While Betts is a strong candidate for National Player of the Year honors, Close emphasized that individual accolades aren’t her primary focus.
“The greatest thing about Lauren is it’s not the most important thing,” Close said. “She’d much rather be holding a different kind of trophy than getting a Player of the Year trophy.”
Still, Close sees the national conversation about Betts — and about other standout players — as a positive sign for the game’s growth.
“What a great thing for our sport that there's a lot of really viable candidates,” Close said. “That is so awesome for women's basketball.”
While Close acknowledges the intensity of the UCLA-USC rivalry, she remains firm in her team’s approach: control what they can, block out the noise and compete.
“I believe it's one of the coolest rivalries in all of college sports,” Close said. “That being said, I don't want to put too much on that. I just really want us to focus on a very narrow circle of our control. And then the rest, we'll just have to adjust and compete.”
As UCLA steps onto the court against USC, it will be fighting for more than just a win. It will be playing for a future where moments like this aren’t just special — they’re expected.
