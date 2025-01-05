Cori Close Speaks on UCLA’s Gritty Victory Against Indiana
The No. 1-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball team (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) overcame challenges both on and off the court to secure a 73-62 win over Indiana on Saturday morning at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The victory marked UCLA’s fifteenth consecutive win this season and showcased the team’s growing ability to adapt and win in tough circumstances.
Coach Cori Close praised both teams after the game, highlighting the challenges posed by Indiana head coach Teri Moren’s squad.
“Teri Moren is an excellent coach, and she has a really good team,” Close said. “I’ve watched all of their games up to this point, I thought they really played well today. Credit to them. I’m really impressed with the job that they did. But I was also really impressed with our team. I’ve been really challenging them recently, to be willing to win ugly, to be willing to win in a gritty way, not a pretty way. This wasn’t our best day, but the way they responded to adversity and were willing to just win ugly — I’m impressed with their growth and maturity in that area.”
UCLA’s defense in the first half played a pivotal role, holding Indiana to just two field goals in the second quarter and forcing 11 turnovers. The Bruins recorded six “kills” in the first half — a metric used to denote three consecutive defensive stops.
“That was our best defensive stand,” Close noted. “I think we held them for almost six minutes without a field goal. We got into a rhythm of what they were trying to do. Lauren [Betts] is just really difficult; she’s able to switch out and be mobile laterally when we need her to, but also the two things that they really make a living on are their shuffle picks, back picks, and the three-point shot. We were able to go over the top and funnel everything, and Lauren was able to help on all those picks. I think we just got into a really good rhythm of forcing them into really difficult shots late into the shot clock.”
However, the second half told a different story as Indiana adjusted and made scoring more difficult for UCLA.
“We didn’t get any kills in the second half, so credit to them. I thought they were really hunting for their shots and they made it a lot more difficult for us,” Close admitted.
Junior Lauren Betts once again showcased her versatility, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and multiple key defensive plays. Betts anchored UCLA’s defense while also contributing on offense, where the Bruins outscored Indiana 40-28 in the paint.
Juniors Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez also delivered critical performances, combining for 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Rice’s playmaking and Jaquez’s timely scoring kept UCLA in control during pivotal moments.
The game wasn’t without its logistical challenges. Close mentioned a learning curve with travel schedules and even a transportation issue that tested the team’s adaptability.
“We had some adversity, honestly, that was sort of out of our control,” Close said. “We came in last night, and I was talking to our director of operations today — I think there is going to be a learning curve with all of these things, trying to learn, ‘Did we like when we came in? Next time, do we want to adjust that?’ ... We had a little bus transportation problem today.”
Despite these obstacles, the Bruins found a way to prevail, embodying Close’s philosophy of treating each game as a singular challenge.
“Every time, we try to just look at it as a 1-0 situation,” Close explained. “We’re going to watch the film tonight and prepare and then go up and attack another really good team in Purdue.”
The Bruins now turn their attention to their next matchup against Purdue on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Mackey Arena. Close emphasized the importance of consistency and adaptability as the team continues its Big Ten journey.
“It really never changes for us,” Close said. “What does this next challenge require of us? And how do we give and grow to each other every single game? If we can stay consistent with that, we’ll be just fine.”
