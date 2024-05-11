UCLA Women's Basketball: Director Unpacks New Kiki Rice Doc, "Full Court Press"
All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins point guard Kiki Rice, along with Iowa Hawkeyes-turned-Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark and South Carolina Gamecocks-turned-Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, is the subject of an epic new four-part docuseries, "Full Court Press," from ESPN and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.
Series helmer Krisen Lappas explained her passion for the project via ESPN.
"As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women's game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport," Lappas said. "Each of our three players brings a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we're able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024."
"We're excited to share the stories of these three amazing women to a national audience at this incredible moment for women's basketball," Manning added.
The 5-foot-11 Rice led the Bruins to a 27-7 season record and their second straight Sweet Sixteen berth. She averaged 13.2 points on .449/.312/.876 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals a night.
The first two episodes aired on ABC and ESPN+ at 10 a.m. PT Saturday morning, while the succeeding two will premiere on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. PT.
