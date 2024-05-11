UCLA Women's Basketball: How to Watch Kiki Rice's New Documentary This Weekend
All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins point guard Kiki Rice, a rising junior, is one of three star subjects of the brand-new ESPN+ original mini docuseries "Full Court Press."
The first two episodes of the show premiered today at 10 a.m. PT on ABC, while also being simulcast on ESPN+. Episodes 3 and 4 tip off tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. PT in the same ABC/ESPN+ joint venture.
The show was produced by Peyton and Eli Manning's Omaha Productions, who posted a sneak peak of some Kiki Rice footage pre-broadcast:
"Every time before our games you walk in the tunnel, and we walk by all the national championship banners on the men's side [there are 11 in all]. And obviously that is super cool, but it also is like, okay, we want to have that for the women's program," Rice said.
"When she was born, it was really important for me to try to create the environment where she had no questions about what she could achieve," her father John said in the clip.
As her mom Andrea mentions in the doc, Kiki grew up surrounded by basketball. John played basketball in college at Yale, while her cousin is former New York Knicks All-Star Allan Houston. Andrea, too, was a college athlete, having played tennis while at Yale.
