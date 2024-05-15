UCLA Women's Basketball: Kiki Rice Offers Intimate Look at Therapy Sessions
All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins rising junior guard Kiki Rice left few stones unturned during production on her new ESPN documentary miniseries, "Full Court Press," which debuted over the weekend. Rice, along with now-Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark (during her final Iowa Hawkeyes season) and now-Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (then in the midst of a lossless run to the NCAA championship with the South Carolina Gamecocks), was the subject of the comprehensive show during the 2023-24 NCAA season.
Rice, a 5-foot-11 point guard out of Bethesda, Maryland, allowed cameras into her life, even when that included therapy sessions with a sports psychologist, Dr. Nicole Davis. The production company behind the show, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, shared a clip of those conversations on its X account recently.
"Playing fearless, playing with the utmost confidence, I think that can be an area where I feel like I can improve, and that can help me get to that next level," Rice says in this clip of her session with Davis.
"I think adding somebody who can help me with the mental said of the game is something that can be really helpful for me," Rice relays to the filmmakers after the session. "Fear of loss, fear of failing really played a factor in any decision that I made on the court."
Her Bruins would ultimately finish with a 27-7 record and fall in the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season, this time to Cardoso's eventual colleague on the Sky, Angel Reese, and her then-team, the LSU Tigers.
More UCLA: Bruins Earn Commit from Local 3-Star Running Back