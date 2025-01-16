Lauren Betts Focused on Team Over Titles
Junior center Lauren Betts’ name has dominated Player of the Year discussions as UCLA women's basketball continues its stellar season in the Big Ten. With her towering presence on the court and ability to step up in critical moments, Betts has become not just a cornerstone for her team, but a symbol of resilience and leadership amid challenging circumstances.
Despite the chatter, the 6-foot-7 center remains laser-focused on the team’s ultimate goal: winning a championship.
“It’s kind of crazy, to be honest,” Betts said of the recognition while virtually addressing media members on Wednesday. “But I try not to really think about that or worry about that at all right now. My biggest worry right now is just getting the team where we need to be and doing what I need to do to get us to a championship. So that’s really all that matters and what comes, comes.”
Betts’ humility underscores her maturity, as she deflects personal accolades to emphasize the collective success of the team. Her approach highlights the mindset that’s made her one of the most respected players in the country.
Growing up in a basketball-centric family, Betts has always had access to a wealth of knowledge about the game. Andrew Betts, her father and a former English basketball player, played a significant role in shaping her skills, and she’s quick to acknowledge his influence while adapting to the evolving nature of modern basketball.
“The game has definitely evolved,” Betts said. “I think people my size are playing a lot more on the perimeter than most posts. I like to call myself a true center. But I still have things that I’m trying to work on…I always grew up with great post coaches, obviously with Ervin Johnson, my dad, Keith Van Horn, a bunch of really good posts who have basically given me all the skills I have today.”
Betts also revealed that her father continues to offer advice — whether solicited or not — and serves as a reliable trainer whenever she visits home. Balancing familial wisdom with the teachings of UCLA’s coaching staff has only enhanced her versatility and understanding of the game.
As the Bruins march toward the postseason, Betts’ presence will be instrumental. Her ability to dominate in the paint, lead with poise, and navigate external pressures positions her as a linchpin in UCLA’s pursuit of glory.
