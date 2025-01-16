Pay Equity Marks New Era for Women’s Basketball, UCLA
The decision to pay women’s college basketball teams for their participation in NCAA Tournament games marks a historic shift for the sport, and UCLA’s women’s basketball team stands to benefit significantly. For a program already thriving in its first year in the Big Ten, this new policy could bolster the team’s resources and further elevate its profile on the national stage.
The new policy, approved at the NCAA convention with unanimous support, highlights a long-overdue recognition of the value women’s basketball brings to collegiate athletics. Starting this year, performance units representing revenue will be awarded to women’s teams participating in March Madness. These units are expected to provide a significant financial boost to conferences and their member schools, with an initial $15 million allocated from the fund in 2024. By 2028, this amount will increase to $25 million, aligning with a larger share of the media rights deal.
For the Bruins, this development could mean enhanced resources for travel, nutrition, and training—key components for a team competing in one of the most demanding conferences in the country. The funds could also help attract top recruits, as the program’s investment in players’ well-being becomes even more apparent.
The Bruins’ success in the Big Ten and beyond could serve as a catalyst for other programs to advocate for continued advancements in women’s sports. The NCAA’s decision comes at a time when women’s basketball is reaching unprecedented levels of popularity, with the 2023 championship game drawing a record audience of 18.7 million viewers. This surpassed the viewership of the men’s title game, further proving the commercial and cultural significance of the sport.
As UCLA’s women’s basketball team gears up for March Madness, the significance of the NCAA’s policy is clear. For a program already setting high standards on the court, this new chapter in women’s college basketball provides an opportunity to lead off it as well. With the right resources and continued advocacy, UCLA and programs like it have the power to redefine the landscape of collegiate sports.
This decision is more than just a financial boon; it’s a validation of decades of hard work by athletes, coaches, and advocates who have pushed for equity. As the Bruins prepare for their Tournament run, they are not just competing for a championship — they are shaping the future of women’s basketball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.