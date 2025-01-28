Perfect UCLA Soars in Rice's Homecoming
No. 1-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball continued its dominant season Sunday afternoon, earning an impressive 82-67 victory over No. 8 (now No. 14) Maryland. While junior center Lauren Betts turned heads with her career-high 33 points, fellow junior guard Kiki Rice delivered a performance equally significant, one grounded in her connection to the venue and the crowd that filled it.
For Rice, a Sidwell Friends alumni and former National Player of the Year, playing in Maryland was more than just another game. She finished with 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, showcasing her all-around game while savoring the rare opportunity to play in front of friends and family.
“It was fantastic,” Rice said postgame. “Growing up in Maryland and going to camps here, I've played here so many times just growing up in middle school, even before that and everything. So, it was really exciting to see so many of my family and friends come out here.”
The connection brought additional support from high school alumni who filled the stands in a show of hometown pride.
“It was really special because a lot of people from our high school came out and just so many supporters,” Rice said. “So, it was really awesome to get to play here.”
Rice’s impact extended beyond scoring. Her seven assists were a testament to her ability to create for her teammates, particularly Betts, who she credited for making her job easier.
“I always have someone to pass in there,” Rice said. “Lauren catches everything, and I think that's one of her best skills in there. She’ll catch lobs, any kind of pass you throw at her. It makes it really easy to initiate the offense and the fact that we have so many threats across our entire team. You have to guard us on the perimeter. You have to guard us really everywhere.”
Rice’s court vision and steady leadership helped UCLA maintain its unblemished record, the only undefeated team left in women’s or men's college basketball.
“That’s pretty cool,” Rice said of the Bruins’ perfect 20-0 start. “I feel good about the growth areas that we've been making and will continue to make. And individually, I just felt really good out there. I think it took a few games to just get used to playing after everything with my shoulder, but I feel like I'm in a really good spot.”
As UCLA moves forward in its inaugural Big Ten season, the Bruins continue to look like title contenders. Rice, one of the team’s most vocal leaders, is embracing the challenge of being the team to beat.
