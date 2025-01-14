Rice and Jaquez Reflect Amid Wildfires and UCLA's Streak
As devastating wildfires continue to impact Southern California, UCLA women’s basketball stars Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez shared heartfelt reflections on the tragedy during a media availability last Friday.
Balancing their undefeated season with the emotional toll of the crisis, the players emphasized gratitude, focus and their commitment to continual improvement as they prepare for their upcoming game against Penn State on Wednesday.
For junior guard Kiki Rice, the wildfires serve as a somber reminder of life’s fragility and the importance of gratitude. Growing up in Washington, D.C., Rice admitted she has never experienced anything like the fires.
“Obviously it's so devastating, just how close it is to us, seeing a lot of people close to this program lose homes and a lot of stuff in this fire,” she said. “So, I'm praying for everyone and everyone's safety.”
Despite the hardships, Rice finds solace in her team’s ability to continue playing the game they love.
“For me, I just think it's really an opportunity to remember how grateful I am to have everything that we have," she said. "We get to come out here, still play basketball, still do what we love, our school's okay, facilities are OK.”
Rice also acknowledged the team’s focus on refining the small details in their play — elements that may seem minor now but could become critical in March.
“We're trying to really focus on changing a lot of small little habits that might not hurt us in that single possession or in certain games, but we know that when it comes to tournament time, those little things in each possession are gonna matter,” Rice said.
After a brief break from practice, Rice expressed enthusiasm for returning to the court.
“It’s nice to be back in the gym, especially after two days off. We had a long road trip, so it was nice to get that rest," she said. "But whenever we have two days off, we're happy to be back in the gym practicing, competing, getting out there. We had a really good practice today...we’re focused on taking it day to day and just getting better.”
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, a Southern California native, shared her unique perspective on dealing with wildfires.
“Being from Southern California, having dealt with plenty of fires in the past, I feel like I found a way to handle it,” Jaquez said. “Basketball is a huge part of our lives, and we came here to do something. We’re just keeping that in the front of our minds and also being safe as well.”
Jaquez echoed Rice’s sentiment about the importance of improvement, even for an undefeated team.
“We’re a great team, but we’re a great team that needs to improve,” she said. “It’s just little things like setting and using screens and rebounding and being that dominant rebounding team we know we are capable of being.”
Jaquez also stressed the team’s respect for their opponents and the need to approach every game with a competitive mindset.
“I think we do a really good job of [realizing] every game is a game that we have to compete in. Every team that we play, we respect them ... especially in the Big Ten,” Jaquez said. “We’re not thinking we’re just going to win just because we have a ranking next to our name.”
As the Bruins await updates on the rescheduling of their postponed game against Northwestern, they remain focused on their next challenge: Penn State. With a perfect 16-0 record, the Bruins aim to build on their success by honing their skills and maintaining their commitment to excellence.
