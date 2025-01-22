UCLA Dominates Baylor, Betts Shines and Close Reflects on Growth
The UCLA women’s basketball team continued its dominant run in the Big Ten, improving its perfect record to 18-0 (6-0 in conference) with its 72-57 win over No. 25 Baylor in the Coretta Scott King Classic at the Prudential Center on Monday.
The win highlighted a masterclass defensive effort led by junior center Lauren Betts, who set a program single-game record with nine blocks while delivering a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez contributed significantly with her first double-double of the season (11 points, 13 rebounds), while junior guard Kiki Rice and junior forward Janiah Barker added 15 and 11 points, respectively.
UCLA set the tone early, storming to a 17-4 lead in the first 5 minutes. Their defensive tenacity was evident as they racked up four defensive “kills” -- sequences of three consecutive stops -- in the first quarter. Despite a surge from Baylor in the second quarter, UCLA maintained control, thanks in part to Betts’ commanding presence in the paint.
However, the postgame conversation revolved around Coach Cori Close, who delivered insightful reflections on her team’s performance, their season aspirations, and her personal growth as a leader.
Close commended Baylor’s versatility and physicality, emphasizing the Bruins’ preparation for the matchup.
“They really had our attention in the preparation. … Baylor averages 81 points, and we held them to 57,” Close said. “I thought we had some really good segments. In the first quarter alone, we had four kills. … The things I can’t teach are the commitment to defense. They have to choose that, and then I’ve got players like Gabs [Jaquez], who had 12 rebounds, 11 points and 16 passion plays. That ignited us right off the bat.”
Close highlighted Jaquez’s “winner’s mentality” as pivotal.
“She understands what we’re trying to get accomplished. … She could care less about who gets the credit; she’s just a winner,” Close said.
Despite the victory, turnovers remain a concern for UCLA. The Bruins committed 18 turnovers, allowing Baylor to score 19 points off them. Close acknowledged this flaw but found solace in how the team mitigated its impact.
“The bad news is we had tons of turnovers … but the good news is a lot of those were offensive fouls, so they weren’t live-ball turnovers,” she said. “That was our number one key besides rebounding: slowing them down in transition.”
Close emphasized the need to improve, setting a benchmark of fewer than 12 turnovers per game.
“Eighteen is just way too much,” she said. “But the only reason that made it palatable … was that most of them were dead-ball turnovers.”
Close also reflected on how last year’s challenges shaped her and the program.
“Last year would be in my top five hardest losses of my career," she said. " … It was just as important for me to get better and to be hungry to improve just as much as I expected from them.”
This growth, coupled with strong recruiting and the team’s commitment to building character, has been a cornerstone of UCLA’s current success.
UCLA will now prepare to face Rutgers on Thursday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. With their defense-first mentality and hunger for growth, the Bruins appear primed for a deep postseason run.
