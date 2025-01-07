UCLA Player Shines in Dominant Week
UCLA’s rising star, Lauren Betts, has been named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll for her standout performances during the Bruins' three consecutive wins. Betts, a key contributor to UCLA's success this season, showcased her versatile game in multiple ways, earning recognition for her impressive all-around play.
Throughout the week, Betts averaged a double-double, highlighting her ability to impact both ends of the court. In the Bruin’s first win of the week against Nebraska, Betts posted 21 points and eight rebounds. Her scoring was essential to UCLA's success, and her defensive contributions helped limit Nebraska’s offensive opportunities.
The following game, a tough matchup against No. 24 Michigan, saw Betts put together one of her most well-rounded performances of the season. She finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks, displaying her ability to contribute in every facet of the game. Her presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively, was a critical factor in UCLA’s win, as they were able to stifle Michigan’s offensive flow and create scoring opportunities for themselves.
Finally, Betts capped off a phenomenal week with another dominant performance on the road against Indiana. She recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds further cementing her status as one of the most consistent and impactful players in women’s college basketball. Her 25 points were key in keeping the game competitive, while her 12 rebounds helped UCLA control the glass against a tough Indiana team.
Betts’ exceptional performances have been a key reason for UCLA’s continued success this season, and the recognition from the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll is a testament to her hard work and commitment to excellence.
Betts' efforts have helped UCLA maintain its position as one of the top teams in the country, and her consistent play makes her a player to watch as the season progresses. As the Bruins continue their campaign, Betts will likely be a central figure in their quest for postseason success, with her ability to dominate in the paint and affect the game in numerous ways making her one of the premier players in the nation.
With Betts’ incredible performances leading the charge, UCLA looks poised to build on its momentum and remain a force in women’s college basketball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.