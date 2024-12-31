UCLA Postgame: Looking Beyond the Win
The UCLA women's basketball team walked off the court at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday with a commanding 91-54 victory over Nebraska, securing two major milestones along the way.
Coach Cori Close earned her 300th career win, while junior Kiki Rice became the latest member of UCLA’s prestigious 1,000-point club. Yet, the postgame mood was one of tempered celebration, as players and coaches reflected on areas for growth and the bigger picture.
“It’s a mix, right?” Close said of the team’s performance. “On the one hand, we really responded in the second half and dominated a really good Nebraska team. We shut down their two best players. But not anywhere close to our best. I didn’t think we were as mentally focused today on our team game plan. We responded with aggression and great individual plays, but 26 turnovers is just unacceptable.”
Despite the offensive struggles, UCLA’s defense was a standout. The Bruins limited Nebraska’s top two scorers to a combined 10 points and held the Cornhuskers to a mere 3-for-19 shooting from beyond the arc. Close credited assistant coaches Tasha Brown and Sam Skinner for their detailed scouting report, which prioritized neutralizing Nebraska’s three-point opportunities.
“That was one of the huge keys,” Close noted. “Being able to chase them off the 3-point line—our goal was to only allow 15 attempts, but 3-for-19 is pretty good against their team.”
Junior Kiki Rice, who finished with 18 points, four steals, and a perfect 8-for-8 shooting performance, emphasized the team’s defensive mindset.
“I wanted to stay aggressive defensively, get in the passing lanes, and I felt like I had opportunities to do that,” Rice said. “Obviously, I’ve got to take care of the ball better, but that’s something that will happen in the next game.”
She added, “Nebraska is not really a pressure full-court team, so to have 26 turnovers, that kind of defense is definitely an area we can be a lot better in.”
Making her return after a knee injury, junior Lauren Betts delivered an impactful performance with 21 points and eight rebounds. But for Betts, the game was as much about mental preparation as it was about physical execution.
“I felt really good coming in,” Betts shared. “There were some nerves with my knee, but my teammates and coaches really built me up and helped relieve those nerves.”
Reflecting on the mental aspect of the game, Betts highlighted the importance of confidence and self-awareness.
“I think continuing to understand who I am as a player and as a person and just keeping up my confidence,” she said. “There’s a lot of mind games I could play with myself, but I just have to keep making sure I remind myself of who I am.”
Betts also spoke about maintaining perspective beyond the sport.
“I try to remind myself that I am Lauren Betts, but also I am so much more than just the name on the back of my jersey. I am a daughter, I’m a sister, I’m a friend, so just reminding myself of all the things and the relationships I have with people outside of the sport.”
Betts pointed to halftime adjustments as key to UCLA’s second-half dominance.
“We talked in the locker room, just making sure we were all locked in, we’re communicating, we’re taking away the 3s, like we work on every day in practice,” Betts said. “But I think it’s just the tone we set, and the mindset we had going into the second half.”
Close, looking ahead, framed the team’s recent nine-day break as part of a larger strategy to maintain long-term readiness.
“Basketball is a long season,” she said. “I think it was a help to us in the long run. Maybe not for this game, but they’ve earned it. Those days off are about being ready in March and making sure we have the mental and emotional freshness, as well as physical, to be ready to make a great run.”
As the Bruins prepare to host No. 24 Michigan on Jan. 1, their focus remains on improving teamwork and refining their execution. With a perfect 13-0 record and the nation’s top ranking, UCLA continues to use each game as a stepping stone toward its ultimate goals.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.